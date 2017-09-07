NC Woman Wins $50K A Year For The Next 20 Years!

50x The Cash! Pic. NCEL (Photo: WFMY)

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. -- Retirement just got a lot sweeter for a Forsyth County woman who has won $50,000 a year for the next two decades.

Shirley Pugh said, “I felt numb.”

Check It Out: NC Man Wins $200K Powerball, Becomes A Grandpa, Celebrates Birthday In Same Week

“I never dreamed that something like this would happen to me.”

Pugh won big payout after scratching off a 50X the Cash ticket that she bought from the Laxmi Food Mart on Reidsville Road in Walkertown.

“I’m going to use the money for retirement,” Pugh said.

“It will be wonderful to have a reliable source of extra income every year!”

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Get more stories like this, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter

© 2017 WFMY-TV