New Trend: Silicone Wedding Rings

For many active people, wearing a standard metal wedding ring can pose a physical risk. Now, many athletes are switching to a silicone wedding band that will not injure the wearer if it gets caught on something.

And the new silicone wedding band trend is something Safety Flex, a Coeur d’Alene business, can get behind.

‘We noticed that people were getting injured in different athletics,” explained Jamiee Myers, the co-owner of Safety Flex. “There was a need for it.”

Myers started Safety Flex Rings with her mother who lives in Coeur d’Alene.

The idea is to keep athletes and those who have careers like mechanics and machinists who might not normally be able to wear rings at their jobs safe.

You may recall even Jimmy Fallon severely injured his hand when his ring got caught on a countertop when he fell last year.

After starting up in May, Safety Flex has already sold more than 1,500 boxes of the rings through an Amazon shop.

They also sent some over to the Seahawks and got some positive feedback there too.

“We know a couple of players are wearing them, so look for them in the games,” said Myers. “It’s exciting.”

They plan to continue to sell their silicone rings on Amazon, but are hoping to expand into big box stores as well.

Myers said different designs and colors are also in the works.

“It’s awesome,” she said. “Being a big sports fan, it’s really cool to see people embracing the product.”

