Powerball Jackpot At $570M For Saturday's Drawing

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:32 PM. EST January 05, 2018

GREENSBORO, NC – If you didn’t win the Mega Millions lottery don’t worry you’ll have another chance Saturday night with the Powerball drawing. 

The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $570 million. If the winner opts for the cash option it would be $358 million for Powerball. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.

