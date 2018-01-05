Powerball Jackpot At $570M For Saturday's Drawing

GREENSBORO, NC – If you didn’t win the Mega Millions lottery don’t worry you’ll have another chance Saturday night with the Powerball drawing.

The Powerball jackpot sits at an estimated $570 million. If the winner opts for the cash option it would be $358 million for Powerball. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is one in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Puerto Rico also participates in Powerball.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV