Powerball Jackpot Up To $310M, Tips To Improve Your Odds Of Winning

What on earth would you do with $310 million?

Now, granted the Powerball jackpot in January of 2016 was a whopping $1.6 billion but hey, money is money.

The jackpot has increased by $25 million since the last drawing on Saturday, February 11.

This will be the largest jackpot since the $420.9 million prize that was won in November 2016 by some very lucky people in Tennessee.

According to Time Magazine, there are 292.2 million combinations you can play. So that means you would have to spend $584.4 million to buy each $2 ticket.

So, what's the best way to go around winning that oh-so-sought jackpot?

According to an article from Forbes, here are a few pieces of advice for those of you who are one of the more committed lottery players.

1. Don't use the "quick-pick" numbers generated from the store's computer.

2. Go beyond the birthdays.

3. Don't change the numbers.

4. Play consistently.

5. Understand the odds, but know your limits.

Full disclaimer: this does not guarantee you will win, but it is fun to fantasize.

So, go out and buy yourself a lottery ticket or go in with a bunch of friends and buy a lot of lottery tickets. No matter how you do it, keep yourself grounded and just have fun with it. Also, don't stake your life savings on this. According to mathematical odds, it isn't worth it.

(© 2017 WXIA)