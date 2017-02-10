Powerball Jackpot Up To $285M

(Photo: GettyImages)

What would you do with $285 million?

That’s the Powerball jackpot — so far — for Saturday night’s drawing.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9 and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Simply pick the first five numbers plus the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets cost $2 to play with Power Play tickets costing $3.

The largest Powerball jackpot to date was a whopping $1.58 billion shared by winners in Melbourne Beach (David Kaltschmidt, 55, and his wife, Maureen Smith, 70), Tennessee and California on Jan. 13, 2016.

Florida Today