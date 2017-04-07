Pratt Industries Looking To Hire 300 Workers In Whitsett

Shipping Department (Photo: AdShooter, (c) AdShooter)

WHITSETT, NC - Pratt Industries is looking to hire 300 people by summertime this year.

According to Premier Solutions, a hiring agency, the company plans to hire 75 people in the next two weeks and 100 by the end of the month.

The jobs available would be working in an assembly line and packing for Pratt Industries, a recycled paper and packaging company.

There is an immediate need for people now, and the other 200 jobs need to be filled by the end of summer to prepare for the holiday season.

According to Pratt Industries website, they are the world's largest privately held 100% recycled paper and packaging company and have branches across North Carolina as well as the U.S.

The branch in Whitsett is called Pratt Display and is on the 100 block of Rock Creek Dairy Road. Production at the branch started on March 1, 2017.

