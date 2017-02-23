Publix Has Third Best Reputation Among U.S. Companies

A recent poll shows that Publix is one of the most regarded companies in the U.S. Tampa Bay Times photo

How much do you like Publix? The Florida-based supermarket chain now has the third-highest ranking among all public companies in the U.S.

In a Harris poll, Publix rose to No. 3 from No. 9 last year, according to the Tampa Bay Times. No. 1 is Amazon and No. 2 is another grocer - Wegman's of New York.

Who is last? At the bottom is Takata Corp., which is the manufacturer behind millions of airbag recalls.

The poll checked with more than 30,000 Americans about their feelings about a company's social responsibility, emotional appeal and other attributes. Harris interviewed about 300 people for each of the top 100 "most visible companies."

In 1930, George W. Jenkins founded the grocery in Winter Haven and now it employs more than 189,500 people in its 1,143 stores, and manufacturing and distribution centers.

Publix opened its first Triad location in Winston-Salem last spring. Publix is coming to a new High Point location in late 2017. The store will be located in a shopping center on Westchester Drive.

