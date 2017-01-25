The Dow Surpasses 20,000 in Historic Milestone

Nasdaq photo

The waiting is finally over. Dow 20,000 – a milestone that seemed out of reach and had a science-fiction feel to it at the 2009 market low when the iconic stock index traded at 6,547 and 54% below its then-peak – is now a reality.

In a historic moment on Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average eclipsed the 20,000 level Wednesday for the first time in its 120-year history. The Dow jumped more than 100 points at the open of trading to hit an intraday record high of 20,033.77.

It took the Dow, a stock gauge made up of 30 of America’s best-known blue chip companies, just 64 calendar days to climb from 19,000 to 20,000, its second-fastest sprint from one 1,000-point marker to the next, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. The climb from 10,000 to 11,000 back in 1999 took 35 days.

"It's a nice mile marker," says Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Cornerstone Financial Partners.

To buy -- or not to buy -- after Dow 20,000?

The run to Dow 20,000 punctuates a massive 205% move from its bear market low in March 2009, marked by a final dash of nearly 1,700 points, or more than 9%, since Election Day when Donald Trump’s surprise win and business-friendly policy proposals set in motion a massive rise in stock prices.

The Dow's final punch above 20,000 comes just four trading days into Trump's presidency, a whirlwind in which the billionaire has reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen the U.S. economy and create more jobs and higher wages for workers via his "America First" economic policies.

