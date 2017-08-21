Truck Driver Wins $200K Thanks To Coffee Craving

$200K Taxes Paid (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A truck driver is $200,000 richer after stopping for a cup of coffee while driving to Greensboro.

Lewis Hooper of Pine Grove, Pa decided to also grab a lottery ticket while getting his coffee fix at the New Dixie on N.C. 33 in Whitakers.

“I don’t know why, but I decided to grab a scratch-off ticket,” Hooper said. “I really only stopped for a cup of coffee.”

Hopper scratched off the $200,000 Taxes Paid ticket in his truck.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Hooper said when he saw that he won. “I didn’t believe it.”

Hooper took home $200,001 and plans to save the money.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

© 2017 WFMY-TV