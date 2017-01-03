Unclaimed $100K Powerball Ticket Sold In Triad About To Expire

Powerball graphic (Photo: Stock photo)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Time to check your Powerball tickets!

You could be sitting on a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 but you have to act fast.

The ticket worth $100,000 is set to expire on Tuesday, January 17. It was sold in July at the 4 Brothers on Main Street in Walkertown in Forsyth County.

The lucky ticket matched four of the numbers on the five white balls and the number of the red Powerball. Since it was a $3 Power Play ticket the regular $50,000 prize was doubled!

The winning numbers in the July 20 drawing were:

6-25-35-58-66 and 5

To claim the prize, the ticket must be brought to lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The deadline is the end of the 180-day period winners have to claim their prize.

Copyright 2016 WFMY