Woman's Losing Lottery Ticket Turns Into $1M Win

NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A Norfolk woman got a second chance at winning and this time, it worked out in her favor.

Jerree Eure won a million dollars after entering her losing ticket into Virginia Lottery's "Extreme Millions Second-Chance Promotion" last week.

Her ticket was picked out of more than 250,000 other tickets to win the million-dollar top prize.

Eure chose to get a one-time cash payment of over $650,000.

There will be three more million-dollar prizes drawn in the "Extreme Millions Second-Chance Promotion."

The drawings will be held on July 3, November 6 and April 2, 2019.

