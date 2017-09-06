$50 Million Raised For Downtown High Point Projects

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Wednesday Morning Hurricane Irma Update
-
Hurricane Irma: What to expect in a category 5 storm
-
Poisonous Caterpillar Found At Triad Home
-
Verify: Where do Red Cross donations go?
-
Irma Still a Category 5, Trending Eastward
-
Hurricane hacks
-
Nurse Arrested After Refusing Patient Blood Test
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Police: Tiger on the loose in Henry Co. killed after attacking dog
-
Hurricane Irma Now at Category 5 Strength
More Stories
-
LIVE RADAR | Updates From the WFMY News 2 Storm CenterMar. 1, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Irma Heading Toward Carolinas Monday - Tuesday; Be AlertAug 30, 2017, 6:10 p.m.
-
Now Is The Time To Prepare, NC Under A State Of EmergencySep. 6, 2017, 6:04 p.m.