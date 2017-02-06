1 Deputy Killed, 3 Others Injured After Hazmat Incident At Sperm Bank

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Deputies injured after responding to an incident at the Xytex sperm bank, where another deputy died, have been identified.

Richmond County Sheriff's deputies Michael Woodard, Tiffany Justice and Chris Hill said they were having trouble breathing and were taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, after inhaling liquid nitrogen. They are expected to be OK, according to Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree, who gave an update on the incident Monday afternoon.

Officials said Sgt. Greg Meagher entered the building in an attempt to rescue an employee inside Xytex, located on Emmett Street in Augusta, Ga., just before 3:30 p.m. That’s when they said, he inhaled liquid nitrogen, killing him.

Firefighters arrived 20 minutes later and found the deputy unresponsive. They pulled both he and a Xytex employee, whom he went in to rescue, from the building. But it was too late for Meagher, a 30-plus year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office.

While liquid nitrogen is not poisonous, it can expand up to 695 times in volume when it vaporizes—making it difficult to breathe, or kill without a well-ventilated area. Officials speculate the employee was able to survive because she was found near the doorway, allowing her to get ventilated air from outside the room. Sgt. Meagher had gone further into the room, Rountree said, further from fresh air.

Rountree called his death "a terrible tragedy" for the entire sheriff's office and the community as a whole. "He can not be replaced," he said during the press conference.

Meagher was a patrol supervisor with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office. He was one of the first people new deputies interacted with, according to Rountree. In 2004 while he was a narcotics officer, Meagher was shot in the jaw going after a convicted drug dealer, according to WAGT-TV’s reports.

An autopsy is being performed in Atlanta and the coroner said results could take a few weeks. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.

All the other deputies involved are now at home recovering. Rountree said they've been cleared they can return to work as soon as they want.

On Monday, Xytex released a statement regarding the incident.

"We continue to cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation of what occurred. All our cryostorage tanks are currently operational, and there was no damage to any of the tissue stored at our August location."

Hazmat and OSHA teams are continuing their investigation, Rountree said during the news conference. Investigators have already retrieved body camera video from at least one deputy and are working to get more from the other responding deputies. Meagher's body camera was not active at that time.

Rountree said he didn't expect any criminal charges will be forthcoming, because there was no evidence of an intent to put anyone at risk. However, Rountree said there still could be some action taken related to the environmental and safety aspects of the incident.

