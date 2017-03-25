15 People Shot, 1 Killed at Cincinnati Nightclub

CINCINNATI — One person was killed and at least fifteen people were shot when gunfire erupted at a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday morning, according to local police.
Local TV station WLWT reports that the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. E.T. Sunday at the Cameo nightclub.
The victims were taken to four area hospitals. Police have not said whether anyone is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.
