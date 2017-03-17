16-year-old's kind gesture leaves impression on CMPD officer
While altercations between police and African Americans over the last several years have gotten plenty of attention, there are many powerful, positive moments as well. One of those took place a few weeks ago here in the Queen City. It wasn't your typical
WCNC 9:58 PM. EDT March 17, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Massive Fire at Construction Site in Raleigh
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Autopsy scheduled Thursday for toddler
-
Yum Yum Condemned After Car Runs Into Wall
-
FBI joins search in AMBER Alert for teen
-
Coach K disapproves of HB2
-
Community Supports Yum Yum During Rebuilding
-
Shooting at Holly Hill Mall
-
Woman Escapes Kidnapper
-
Shaquille O'Neal helps dog attack survivor
More Stories
-
Holly Hill Mall Opens To Shoppers After LockdownMar 17, 2017, 5:34 p.m.
-
14-Year-Old Arrested After Trying To Find Someone To…Mar 17, 2017, 12:53 p.m.
-
Kevin Keatts Selected To Lead NC State Men's BasketballMar 17, 2017, 8:32 p.m.