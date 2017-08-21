19-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Train In Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Burlington Monday night.

Burlington police say the fatal crash happened around 9:50 p.m. He was hit by the train about a quarter-mile from the Glenn Raven Road railroad crossing.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this crime.

