19-Year-Old Hit, Killed By Train In Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 19-year-old man was hit and killed by a train in Burlington Monday night.
Burlington police say the fatal crash happened around 9:50 p.m. He was hit by the train about a quarter-mile from the Glenn Raven Road railroad crossing.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information about this crime.
