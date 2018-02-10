2 Police Officers Shot And Killed In Ohio

Two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed Saturday afternoon, according to NBC4 WCMH in Columbus.

A suspect in the incident was wounded and transported to an area hospital.

We are deeply saddened to report that one of our officers has been killed in the line of duty. Please continue to follow back for more information. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

According to WCMH, the two officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m. They were then fired on upon arriving at the address on Crosswind Drive.

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30 p.m.

