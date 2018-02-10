WFMY
2 Police Officers Shot And Killed In Ohio

WKYC 3:01 PM. EST February 10, 2018

Two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed Saturday afternoon, according to NBC4 WCMH in Columbus.

A suspect in the incident was wounded and transported to an area hospital.

According to WCMH, the two officers responded to a 911 hang-up around 11:30 a.m. They were then fired on upon arriving at the address on Crosswind Drive.

Police will hold a press conference around 3:30 p.m.

