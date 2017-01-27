2WTK: Breaking Down President Trump's Immigration Orders

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, community leaders, immigrants and advocates took a stand against President Donald Trump's push for immigration reform at a press conference Friday.

The president signed two executive orders this week aimed at securing the borders and deporting immigrants. One ordered a wall be built at the Mexican border. The other, in part, is a plan to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities, which are cities that shield immigrants from deportation.

The new executive order calls on local law enforcement to act as an extension of federal immigration enforcement.

Greensboro immigration attorney Jeremy McKinney says says the carrying out immigration law would be up to the local law enforcement agency.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan says this doesn't change how Greensboro police will operate, adding the city needs to be a "safe haven."

"I spoke with our Chief of Police yesterday," Mayor Vaughan said at the conference, which included local groups and community members speaking out against the new orders. "I asked him if anything was going to change in the city of Greenbsoro after these executive orders and he said no. That our police officers are not ICE officers and that we are going to continue to welcome people the way that we always have."

WFMY did confirm with GPD that officers would continue to not enforce immingration law.

It's important to note that North Carolina does have a law that calls on local law enforcement to cooperate with any federal immigration case. That law still applies to local departments.

Another concern is education. Guilford County School Board Chair Alan Duncan was at the press conference, not on behalf of the board, but on his own accord. He says by law the school system is not allowed to ask students their immigration status, but parents have been keeping kids home from school over fear of these orders. He doesn't want parents to be afraid.

"We are not going to ask whether our children are documented or undocumented," Duncan says. "What we're going to ask is how can we best serve the educational needs of your children."

McKinney says there has been a lot of confusion around what the new orders do and do not do.

"There had been no executive order or action on DACA, deferred action, on refugees, on a Muslim bar or ban or banning people from entering based on their nationality."

McKinney says pay attention to the new criteria for enforcement priority. It calls for anyone who's been charged with a criminal offense to be a top priority for deporation. In North Carolina, those criminal offenses could range from capital offenses to misdemeanor traffic violations.

McKinney says he's received a lot of calls on DACA. Former President Obama's policy let undocumented immigrants who came here as minors get temporary work visas they could renew every two years. McKinney wants to clarify that President Trump has not rescinded DACA at this point. His biggest advice for clients right now:

"We are advising individuals that are eligible to travel outside of the United States to not travel at this time out of fear of something. An executive order that may be issued outside of the United States that may affect that person's ability to get back in."

(© 2017 WFMY)