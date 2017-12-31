3 Simple Ways To Stick To Your New Year's Resolution

How do you keep your New Year's resolutions? Think of what it means to lead a good life.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- New Year's Resolutions are an age-old tradition. But unfortunately, giving up on those resolutions has also turned into a tradition for many.

Just 8 percent of people stick to their New Year's Resolutions, according to a study from the University of Scranton.

So how do you make sure you follow through on your resolution? Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, has some tips.

SET REALISTIC GOALS

It's important you set goals that are specific and realistic, according to Cobb.

"People have lofty goals. They'll say, they want to lose 50 pounds or save $50,000. That's great, but is that realistic? Here's the deal, If it's not achievable, you get frustrated and you are going to give up," Cobb explained. "That's not the point of a new year's resolution. The point of a resolution is to complete it."

OUTLINE ACTIONS TO ACHIEVE YOUR GOAL

Cobb suggests writing out a list of the actions you will take to achieve your goal.

"So if you want to lose weight, decide how much weight you want to lose and what it's going to take to lose that weight. Does that mean you have to start working out? Under what conditions are you going to work out?" Cobb said.

BE FLEXIBLE

She also says to plan ahead for obstacles and think of ways to get around those obstacles.

"If you have a meeting on a Tuesday morning and that's when you go to the gym, you have to be flexible. So go later on in the day," she said. "You can't let excuses get in your way. Because as soon as you let excuses get in your way-- you're done, you're toast. It's not going to happen. So you have to be better and stronger than all of the excuses you can come up with."

