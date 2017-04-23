5-Year-Old Greensboro Girl Dies After Hit By Driver
5-year-old Greensboro Girl dies after she, Mom hit By Driver while they were crossing Holden Rd, near W. Vandalia, Friday night. Girl died Sunday. Police didn't release info update on Mom's condition.
WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 4:08 PM. EDT April 23, 2017
