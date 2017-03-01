6 Employees Let Go From Guilford County Animal Services

A closed sign at the Animal Shelter before Guilford County took it back over from UAC in Aguust of 2015.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Six employees working at Guilford County Animal Services say they were let go from the shelter Tuesday without any notice.

Drew Brinkley, Director of Animal Services, declined to comment citing personnel matters.

Guilford County Manager Marty Lawing said in an email Tuesday night:

The Animal Services Department did terminate some employees effective today. Each of these terminations are separate personnel actions with different circumstances. It would be inappropriate to discuss or disclose information regarding these personnel matters. The county plans to fill the positions.

The employees who spoke with WFMY say they all worked at the shelter when it was run by the United Animal Coalition.

The state revoked the UAC's licenses to run Davidson and Guilford County's animal shelters back in August 2015, citing there was "systemic failure to adequately care for animals" at both shelters. The counties took control of the shelters.

Former director Marsha Williams was fired amid state and federal investigations. Logan Rustan took over as Director of Animal Services in December 2015 but announced he was leaving in May 2016. Brinkley took over in August 2016.

