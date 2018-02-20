LIVE AT THE SCENE | Seventh grader shoots self at Stark County's Jackson Memorial Middle School

Shane Snider, WKYC

MASSILLON -- A seventh grader has been hospitalized after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound at Jackson Memorial Middle School Tuesday morning.

The middle school and high school were placed on lockdown, according to the district's website. All four elementary schools in the district are closed and all extracurricular activities have been canceled for the day.

Jackson Township Police Chief Mark Brink said the student shot himself in a bathroom.

Superintendent Christopher DiLoreto said the school is still considering if classes will continue Wednesday.

The incident happened around 7:51 a.m. on the school grounds at 7355 Mudbrook St. NW.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has also responded to the scene.

Students are in the process of being released to their parents.

"UPDATE: JMMS students will be released beginning around 1045AM," the school posted on Facebook. "6th grade will be released first from the Purple gym in alphabetical order. Parents should bring a photo ID for pickup. No buses."

Police did not provide any information on the student's condition.

Police say they plan to hold another news conference around 2 p.m.

