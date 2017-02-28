911 Hang-Up Calls Can't Be Ignored

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- If you pick up the phone and there's no one on the other end, it's not a big deal. But if 911 gets a call like that - it can't be ignored.

Everyday, Guilford Metro 911 gets hundreds of emergency calls. So far this year, it has received more than 50,000 calls. Of those, 10,000 were hang-up calls.

In Guilford County, every hang-up call that comes from a landline must be responded to. With a hang-up call, the dispatchers send officers to the address while still trying to make contact with the caller. If contact is made, the dispatched call is canceled. If not contact is made, the officers respond.

Last year, officers responded to 499 hang-up calls in Guilford County. In High Point, officers responded to more than 1,400. Officers responded to 1,662 hang-up calls in Forsyth County last year.

It's hard to track what each call led to but dispatchers say someone dialed 911 for a reason. Whether a domestic violence issue or a medical problem - each call is treated like an emergency.

(© 2017 WFMY)