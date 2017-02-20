A Candid Conversation On Bullying

WFMY News 2 panel takes on bullying. (Photo: WFMY)

It's one word, with more power than many people realize: bullying. Each day kids are being bullied in the classroom, on social media and parents are often clueless to what’s going on.

WFMY News 2 spoke with a group of experts and a parent about the issue. Psychotherapist Dr. Nannettee Funderburk said a lot of the time the issue starts with life changes. Things like divorce or even a happy life event like the birth of a new child could alter a child’s behavior.

There are some signs of bullying that parents need to be on the lookout for. Blanca Cobb, WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor and Body Language Expert said it starts with knowing your child. When parents start noticing changes, Cobb said that’s the time to be concerned. Kids might stop talking as much as they normally do. Parents might also notice that they might not want to be around their friends and family. Kids who are being bullied could decide to start keeping to themselves.

Dawne Taylor is the mother of a Rockingham County Student who was the victim of bullying. She said she realized her son was being bullied by monitoring his social media account. Through talking with her son she realized the bullying was also happening at school. It had gotten so bad, her son was receiving messages on social media of weapons.

Taylor is tackling the bullying head on. She is now working with the school system and local police to get a bullying program started in the school system. Taylor also wants to create a support group for parents whose children have been victims of bullying. Her advice for any parent facing the issue of bullying, be persistent in getting change.

