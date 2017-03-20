Accident Involving 2 Semis Shuts Down Part Of I-40 Business West

I-40 Business accident shuts down all lanes. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - An accident involving two tractor trailers shut down all lanes on U.S. Highway 421 northbound near the 5th Street exit early this afternoon. Those lanes remain closed.

Officials on scene say one driver was taken to a nearby hospital.





Crews are working to clear the debris - which includes oil and scrap metal - from the roadway. At this time, officials are unsure when the road will reopen.

All lanes of Bus. 40 W near exit 7 are still shut down, but crews did just remove one of the two wrecked vehicles. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/PFBt1001ka — Bailey Pennington (@Bailey_Marie93) March 20, 2017

Winston-Salem police encourage drivers to take Interstate 40, or an alternate route of travel.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WFMY