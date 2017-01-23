Adopted Girl Scout Builds Overnight Bags For Foster Kids

SUMMERFIELD, NC -- A duffel bag filled with toiletries, a flashlight, a blanket, a stuffed animal and a book doesn't sound like a lot but to a foster child it's life changing. When kids in foster care move to a different house they typically have to put their belongings in trash bags.

When fifth-grader Calli Rancer and her Girl Scout troop heard about this she knew she had to help. While Calli has never been in foster care, she and her two siblings were adopted.

Rancer and her Girl Scout Troop 1937 took on the "go bags" project in September to earn their Bronze Award. In just four months the girls raised $2,000 to buy 50 bags and items that went inside. Calli's school, Summerfield Charter Academy, helped her raise $1,000 more.

The bags are sorted by colors that correspond to the gender and age of the foster child so they can easily be distributed. My BELONGings, a national organization that helps create overnight bags for foster children, heard about the troop's project and donated supplies as well.

Troop 1937 has ten members all in fourth or fifth grade at local elementary schools. The goal of the Bronze Award is to make a difference in the community.

Sunday the Girl Scouts presented the bags to the North Carolina Children's Home Society to give to foster kids in Guilford County. The society receives up to three foster children each week on average.

