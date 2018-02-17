After Florida Shooting, Group Wanting Strong Gun Laws Sees Spike In Interest

Moms Demand Action (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- "Of course I have lost someone to gun violence. I am very scared of it, it happens to people you know and love," said Susan Browder.

Sarah Browder -- was shot and killed in 2012 by her husband.

Shortly after that shooting, Sarah's mom, Susan, joined Moms Demand Action.

She says the group is pushing for "common sense gun laws."

Organizer Misty Uribe explains

"We believe that Universal Background Checks will help save many, many lives. Universal Background Checks meaning background checks on every single gun sale in America private or otherwise," said Misty Uribe who helps organize events for Moms Demand Action.

After the shooting in Florida, Browder says interest in their organization is at an all-time high.

"It's surging right now. It is a shame that it takes a tragedy to raise people's awareness, but it does," said Browder.

Browder volunteers in WInston-Salem, but Leaders with Moms Demand Action say there has been so much interest, they're thinking about starting teams in Greensboro, High Point, and Rockingham County too.

The groups will hold phone banks and lobby lawmakers.

"We want to hold onto that interest, and that passion. What has happened in the past is that people have kind of forgotten about it hoping it doesn't happen again, but it has happened," exclaimed Browder.

She gets the picture: that the violence won't stop -- until more moms like her continue to demand action.

Copyright 2017 WFMY