Alexander County Sheriff: 9-Year-Old Attacked By Pit Bull

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC - ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC – Deputies in Alexander County say a 9-year-old boy was attacked by a pit bull this weekend.

The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a home on Pop Davis Road in reference to a dog attack on Saturday.

Deputies say a pit bull attacked the boy while he was playing in the owner of the dog’s yard with another child. The pit bull was inside the home while the two children were playing when it escaped through a screen door.

Animal Control took control of the dog.

Deputies say the boy suffered injuries to his ear and was taken to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

(© 2017 WCNC)