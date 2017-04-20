Already? Tropical Storm Arlene Forms in North Atlantic

ATLANTIC OCEAN -- It may be April, but there's already a tropical storm roaming the open Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Storm Arlene was named on Thursday, although it won't be impacting any land at all.

The National Hurricane Center named the system Thursday afternoon, saying the storm had 45 mph winds and a well defined circulation. The storm is truly in the middle of the ocean, with the closest land being the Azores about 800 miles to the east. Arlene will not be impacted anybody and is not expected to maintain tropical storm strength for more than another day or two.





Hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1st, but systems forming this early have happened before. Last year, Hurricane Alex formed in January, and the year before that Tropical Storm Ana formed in May. In fact, storms have formed before June 1st in four of the last six years.

Copyright 2017 WFMY