Police believe Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to their abduction and is a person of interest associated with the suspicious death. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. (Photo: DPS)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued as Round Rock police search for two children in relation to a suspicious death.

Round Rock police said on Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 2600 block of Leslie Court and found a deceased woman inside.

Police are searching for Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. Griffith is 5-feet 10-inches, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes and has a right nose stud with braces. Bandera-Margaret is 4-feet 5-inches, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margaret, 7. (Photo: Round Rock police)

"Both are associated with a person of interest in the suspicious death investigation," Round Rock police said in a statement.

Police believe Terry Allen Miles, 44, is connected to their abduction and is a person of interest associated with the suspicious death. He was last heard from in Round Rock on Saturday. He is 6-feet 2-inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and has a beard.

He is driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate JGH9845. There is also a white sticker on the upper right hand corner of the rear window. Here's a photo of his vehicle:

Terry Allen Miles might be in route to Louisiana in a grey 2017 Hyundai Accent with Texas license plate number JGH9845. (Photo: Round Rock Police)

Police believe he may be headed to Louisiana.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, call Round Rock police at 512-218-5516.

KVUE spoke with next-door neighbors who said the girls, man and woman moved in about two months ago.

James Reid lives next door in the duplex and said police were called out to the neighbor's home twice in about the last two weeks.

He had not seen the family since Thursday.

"They mostly weren't home," said Reid. "I mean, most of the time they were gone. They owned only one car so if that car was gone, there wasn't nobody there."

Both he and another next-door neighbor said this has shaken up their quiet street.

"It's our neighbor, it's the holidays, and you know you want to feel safe in your neighborhood," said Antonia Quilatanga. "To hear something like this, it's very devastating."

Both neighbors hope the girls are safe.

"I think it's very hard," said Quilatanga. "I think it's very hard going through the holidays this time and I just hope that they're found."

