GREENSBORO, N.C. -- President Donald Trump suspended the refugee program for 120 days, all immigrations from 7 predominantly Muslim countries are banned for 90 days, and all Syrians are banned from entering the United States for an indefinite period of time.

There has been a lot of confusion and fear over President Trump's executive orders. WFMY News 2 asked immigration experts to explain what Trump's order means and who it affects.

Heather Scavone, director of the Humanitarian Immigration Law Clinic at Elon School of Law, joined the panel.

MH: What does this order mean for the people living in the 7 predominantly Muslim nations?

HS: It has two different implications for folks who have green cards verse those who have visas or who are applying for visas. For individuals who had a visa, it's been revoked already. If they were going to apply for a visa, it will be denied, it will not be granted during this time. And for individuals who already have permanent residence or green cards, the head of Department of Homeland Security released a statement that those individuals generally should still be admitted to the US but they reserve the right to do a case by case evaluation to scrutinize them if they think there is a national security risk.

MH: One question you have been asked several times at the immigration law clinic is, "Are Christians going to get priority over other religions when determining who will be allowed into our country?"

HS: This question comes from Section 5 of the order. There is a statement that after the 4 month moratorium on refugee resettlement, that individuals who constitute minority religions in their country of persecution will have priority and so that has been interpreted that they are going to prioritize Christian minorities in Middle Eastern countries but it's not clear yet.

MH: President Trump is saying a reason for this order is to improve the vetting process for refugees.

You say that's already an extensive process.

HS: It is unequivocally, hands down, the most vetted population of any type of foreign national who comes into the country. Between the State Department and Department of Homeland Security, refugees go through 11 different security clearance test before they come to the US. They're vetted overseas before they get here and in many cases, we have some cases pending in our office where they've been waiting for clearance for 4 years.

Jennifer Foy, Executive Director of World Relief in High Point and Winston-Salem, also joined the panel. World Relief of High Point and Winston-Salem works to resettle refugees from all over the world here in the Triad.

MH: President Trump's order has had an immediate affect on the work you do. You have plane tickets booked for refugees through mid-March but most of those have been canceled.

JF: All except a few [scheduled for] this week. So a few people who were booked for this week who are not from those 7 identified countries are able to continue to travel this week but everything after Friday has been canceled.

MH: The UN and State Department notified the refugees who were supposed to come to Triad about President Trump's order but it's been your job to tell their families already here about the delay.

JF: It's been really difficult because a lot of these people have been waiting years to see family members. Many of them haven't seen family or friends for 2 to 5 years and this was a chance to reunite. It's painful for them to know it could be 4 or 5 more months or it could be a couple more years so it's just devastating to many of them.

MH: There's some concern that refugees who are waiting to come to the US who have already been vetted might have to go through that process again after the 120 days expires. Tell me about that.

JF: Even if they have been vetted and they have been cleared, all of those checks have a time limit so depending on how close they were to the end of that time limit when that 120 days goes into effect, they may have surpassed that limit and may have to redo all the health checks, not just security checks. So it will add additional time.

Just days before President Trump signed the order regarding refugees, he signed immigration executive orders that affect people already in our country. Jeremy McKinney, an immigration attorney, joined the panel.

MH: This order is directed to undocumented immigrants and it gives more power to immigration officials. What are the most common questions you are getting from your clients?

JM: Last Wednesday, the president issued two orders. One on the wall, the exterior, and one on the interior. Most questions we have received are from our young clients, our Dreamers, worried about their deferred action. There has been no announcement on that and we have made that clear. Within the orders, the biggest question we've gotten is, 'who exactly is going to be targeted for deportation by the Trump administration?' Based on the language of the order last week, it really is everyone. Whether you are a brick layer or a very hardened criminal, it seems like it would affect everyone.

MH: You said there's also some concern about the role local law enforcement will have to play because of these orders.

JM: The main thing is that over the last few years, there has been a consorted effort on part of local leaders, the immigrant community and law enforcement, both GPD and the Sheriff's Office, to build very solid relationships with each other so that there is a level of trust when a person witnesses a crime or is a victim of a crime. There should never be any hesitation to contact police. And so the concern is that this enforcement by in essence deputizing local police to be immigration officers, that that would break down that level of trust.

