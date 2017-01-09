Apple Could Introduce Theater Mode Function

Finally, you’ve made it to the theater to see that movie everyone is talking about. You’re there with the popcorn, your candy and then it happens a phone rings in the middle of the movie.

Apple could be coming up with a new theater mode to cut down on the phone distractions, like text messaging.

The possible new feature was first posted by tech blogger Sonny Dickson. Dickson is well-known for leaking Apple insider info.

The Guardian also published a deeper look into the new update, speculating that the theater mode could include features like blocking incoming calls and messages and dimming the screen's brightness during a movie.

Founder and CEO of the Alamo Drafthouse Tim League is not a fan of the new possible feature. He took to social media to share his frustrations.

“If this enhancement turns out to be a means to make it easier to text in cinemas, I may have to book a ticket to Cupertino and pack my can of whoop-ass. I have confidence, however, that a fellow Tim [Apple CEO Tim Cook] would not make such a mistake.”

The tweet has gone viral on other tech blogs like IndieWire.

So far Apple has not responded to the rumors or specified what the theater mode function would entail.

Dickson predicts it will be part of the update on January 10.

