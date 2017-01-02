WFMY
Are You Ready For Snow?

Erica Stapleton and Meghann Mollerus, WFMY 4:41 PM. EST January 02, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- There's a lot you can do before a storm hits to make sure you're ready to brace the winter weather, especially when it comes to your car.

David Dew, general manager of Honest-1 Auto Care in Greensboro, said four big items on the checklist are windshield wipers, tires, an emergency kit and "life hack" objects. 

WINDSHIELD WIPERS

  • Make sure wipers are not torn or frayed on the edges
  • A good wiper should be pliable and solid all the way through with no rips on the ends
  • $20  -$30 is the average cost of a decent pair
  • Check and fill up fluid reservoir (usually marked with the same symbol as the one on the dash; do not put just water in the reservoir (can freeze and cause damage to the system)

TIRES

  • Check for good tread with the penny trick: put a penny into the tread, and if you don't see the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, it's good. If you do see his head, it's time for new tires
  • Check tire pressure (at a gas station or using a handheld meter / digital gage); a good pressure in most passenger cars is 30 - 35 PSI

EMERGENCY KIT

  • Cell phone (to call police or Highway Patrol if stuck)
  • Phone charger
  • Non-perishable shacks and water bottles
  • Flashlight
  • Whistle
  • Candle (can heat the car on console)
  • Warm clothes
  • Shovel
  • Kitty litter

LIFE HACKS

  • Put kitty litter on the ground near the car to avoid slipping
  • Place a large piece of cardboard or a commercial cover on the windshield before temperatures dip to freezing
  • Leave windshield wipers up before snow or frost
  • Keep the gas tank full (gas has a very low freezing temperature, but keeping the gas tank above the freezing mark is beneficial in case the car gets stuck.

FEMA also puts out a checklist, including other items to keep in your car, ways to winterize your home and tips to make sure you heat your home safely.  Click here for more information: FEMA Winter Preparedness

