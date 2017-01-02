Are You Ready For Snow?

Are you ready for winter weather? (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- There's a lot you can do before a storm hits to make sure you're ready to brace the winter weather, especially when it comes to your car.

David Dew, general manager of Honest-1 Auto Care in Greensboro, said four big items on the checklist are windshield wipers, tires, an emergency kit and "life hack" objects.

WINDSHIELD WIPERS

Make sure wipers are not torn or frayed on the edges

A good wiper should be pliable and solid all the way through with no rips on the ends

$20 -$30 is the average cost of a decent pair

Check and fill up fluid reservoir (usually marked with the same symbol as the one on the dash; do not put just water in the reservoir (can freeze and cause damage to the system)

TIRES

Check for good tread with the penny trick: put a penny into the tread, and if you don't see the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, it's good. If you do see his head, it's time for new tires

Check tire pressure (at a gas station or using a handheld meter / digital gage); a good pressure in most passenger cars is 30 - 35 PSI

EMERGENCY KIT

Cell phone (to call police or Highway Patrol if stuck)

Phone charger

Non-perishable shacks and water bottles

Flashlight

Whistle

Candle (can heat the car on console)

Warm clothes

Shovel

Kitty litter

LIFE HACKS

Put kitty litter on the ground near the car to avoid slipping

Place a large piece of cardboard or a commercial cover on the windshield before temperatures dip to freezing

Leave windshield wipers up before snow or frost

Keep the gas tank full (gas has a very low freezing temperature, but keeping the gas tank above the freezing mark is beneficial in case the car gets stuck.

FEMA also puts out a checklist, including other items to keep in your car, ways to winterize your home and tips to make sure you heat your home safely. Click here for more information: FEMA Winter Preparedness

