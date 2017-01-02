Are You Ready For Snow?

GREENSBORO, NC -- There's a lot you can do before a storm hits to make sure you're ready to brace the winter weather, especially when it comes to your car.
David Dew, general manager of Honest-1 Auto Care in Greensboro, said four big items on the checklist are windshield wipers, tires, an emergency kit and "life hack" objects.
WINDSHIELD WIPERS
- Make sure wipers are not torn or frayed on the edges
- A good wiper should be pliable and solid all the way through with no rips on the ends
- $20 -$30 is the average cost of a decent pair
- Check and fill up fluid reservoir (usually marked with the same symbol as the one on the dash; do not put just water in the reservoir (can freeze and cause damage to the system)
TIRES
- Check for good tread with the penny trick: put a penny into the tread, and if you don't see the top of Abraham Lincoln's head, it's good. If you do see his head, it's time for new tires
- Check tire pressure (at a gas station or using a handheld meter / digital gage); a good pressure in most passenger cars is 30 - 35 PSI
EMERGENCY KIT
- Cell phone (to call police or Highway Patrol if stuck)
- Phone charger
- Non-perishable shacks and water bottles
- Flashlight
- Whistle
- Candle (can heat the car on console)
- Warm clothes
- Shovel
- Kitty litter
LIFE HACKS
- Put kitty litter on the ground near the car to avoid slipping
- Place a large piece of cardboard or a commercial cover on the windshield before temperatures dip to freezing
- Leave windshield wipers up before snow or frost
- Keep the gas tank full (gas has a very low freezing temperature, but keeping the gas tank above the freezing mark is beneficial in case the car gets stuck.
FEMA also puts out a checklist, including other items to keep in your car, ways to winterize your home and tips to make sure you heat your home safely. Click here for more information: FEMA Winter Preparedness
