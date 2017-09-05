WFMY
Arizona Air National Guard: F-16 has crashed near Safford

An Air Force interim safety board has been assembled to investigate an F-16 crash north of Safford Tuesday afternoon.

12 News , KPNX 10:15 PM. EDT September 05, 2017

An F-16 Fighting Falcon crashed near Safford Tuesday afternoon, according to the Arizona Air National Guard.

National Guard officials said the pilot's status is not yet known, but rescue efforts are underway.

The aircraft is based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing, and the crash site is about 20 miles northwest of Safford. The 162nd Wing is based at Tucson International Airport.

The Air Force is investigating.


