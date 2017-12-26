Automated Tax Bills In Rockingham County Are Legitimate

(Photo: designer491)

Property taxes in Rockingham County are due next Friday, January 5th, and if you haven't paid yet, you might get a call reminding you about it.

This is a legitimate call from the County tax administration office. Every December, the county sends out an automated courtesy call to taxpayers who have not paid their 2017 taxes. The number you would see on your caller ID is (336) 342-8305.

If you get a call but already paid up, just disregard the message. The call list is set up several days in advance.

If you don't pay by Friday, January 5th, the county says interest will start to accrue.



