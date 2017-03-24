Barry Manilow Joins Concert To Help Human Rights Groups

Recording artist Barry Manilow performs onstage during the 2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons on February 14, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Courtesy: Larry Busacca/Getty Images) (Photo: Larry Busacca, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Barry Manilow is adding his legendary voice to a concert series in New York City that raises money for human rights organizations.

The Grammy-winning singer of songs such as "Mandy," ''I Write the Songs" and "Looks Like We Made It" will appear at the next monthly "Concert for America: Stand Up, Sing Out!" on April 18 at The Town Hall. It also will be streamed live on Facebook.

Manilow will join other performers and presenters including Vanessa Williams, Michael Urie, Lisa Lampanelli, LaChanze and Andy Cohen.

Proceeds will benefit the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Southern Poverty Law Center, National Immigration Law Center and the Sierra Club Foundation. Tickets range from $30 to $250.

The monthly series is the brainchild of Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley.

© 2017 Associated Press