Be The One: January Is National Mentoring Month

Woman mentoring boy (Photo: Image Source, (c) Image Source)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Perhaps your New Year's Resolution was to help people, maybe you're still in the spirit of giving after the holidays or perhaps you've been looking for a way to get involved. If those aren't reason enough, here's another, January is National Mentoring Month.

Being a mentor can have a great impact. Young people who are mentored are 55% more likely to go to college. 81% of young people with a mentor more likely to participate in extra-curriculars and 78% of them more likely to volunteer. Having a mentor doubles a young person's chance of holding a leadership position. So now's your chance to be the one, for someone.

United Way of Greater Greensboro is a great resource for finding the perfect mentoring program. They have more than 25 organizations they partner with and connect mentors with mentees.

You can find a list of those programs here (http://www.unitedwaygso.org/mentoring-matters/).

