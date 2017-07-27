Believe It: Fall-Like Air Arriving This Weekend

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's been a hot and steamy month of July, but the last few days of the month will feel more like fall. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is forecasting a big cool down, with some refreshingly low humidity, and it all arrives this weekend.

This cooler air will start to arrive on Saturday. Before then, it will remain hot and muggy, with a good amount of thunderstorms moving through the Piedmont through Friday evening.

Saturday will start out cloudy with a few spotty showers possible, but any showers will wind down quickly through mid-morning. Skies will begin to clear-out by lunchtime, with humidity starting to fall during the afternoon. Plan on highs only in the low 80s for Saturday.





Sunday morning will start off refreshingly cool with low temperatures near 60. This fall-like feel will stick around throughout the day with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Beautiful air for outdoor activities.

The low humidity will last a few more days through Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will creep back up into the mid and upper 80s through the rest of the week.

