BEWARE: NC Man Says Contractor Ruined His Driveway

Keith McCrary holding the contract he received from Riley Asphalt Seal-Coating.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – “He drove up, knocked on my door and said that he saw that my driveway needed to be resealed.”

Keith McCrary stood in his driveway, recounting the story of when “he” drove up. The “he” in this story, being Johnny Carroll; at least, that’s the name he gave Keith.

It’s also the name on an estimate for Riley Asphalt Seal-Coating.

“He gave me a contact and it said it had an eight-year warranty on it,” Keith continued. “It did look good when he left, until it dried 12 hours later.”

Keith driveway now has light patches, runs in the asphalt and even a pothole.

“I called him and he said he would be here the next day. He didn’t show up.”

And now, Keith’s out $350.

“I’m just left with this messed up looking driveway.”

An online search on the Better Business Bureau showed the only company by the name Riley Asphalt Seal-Coating, is out of Columbus, Ohio. The owner and number of the company are different from the contract Keith received. There are similar business names listed in North Carolina, but none match the owner of Carroll and the number listed on Keith's contract.

We called Carroll’s number, which was listed on the contract, three separate times on three different days from three different numbers.

So far, no call backs.

2 Wants to Know learned from police, Carroll may be a scam artist on the go, based out of South Carolina.

"People would know them by Irish Travelers. That's the most prominent name they are known for in this area,” said Randolph Country Sheriff Colonel Ed Blair. “They'll put just a very thin sealant on your drive or very thin coat of asphalt and by the time they are driving away, it's already coming up and cracking."

Just like Keith's driveway. The homeowner hasn't heard from him Carroll or anyone at Riley Asphalt, since November of 2016.

“I know he's not going to come back, as many times as I've called and texted, but I want other people to know what's going on,” said Keith.

Police added, driveway scams are popular during the summer and early fall and warn people to look for red flags. In the case of Johnny Carroll, the contract he gave Keith, had three glaring misspellings. Carroll also told Keith if he didn’t like the work; he didn’t have to pay. But, once the work was done and even though it looked good, the cracking and pothole didn’t show up until the next day.

Make sure to stop and check references or look for reviews online with the Better Business Bureau if you suspect a door-to-door salesman, or any other business, may be trying to trick you out of your money.

