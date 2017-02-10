Bill would lower speed limits in Texas
There's a new push to lower speed limits on city streets across the state. In Texas, the posted speed limit on most urban streets is 30 miles per hour. That's also the default speed limit when there's no sign posted. But lawmakers in Austin are considerin
KHOU 10:22 PM. EST February 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Raw Video: Tractor Trailer goes over Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel
-
Lawmaker proposes Constitutional Carry Act
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Gang Threatens to Kill Danville Police
-
Greensboro Mother of Three Brutally Murdered
-
Mom describes 'terror' with child at drive-thru window
-
High Point Double Shooting Scene
-
The Plantation Supper Club
-
Orange Alligator Spotted in South Carolina
-
2WTK: What To Do When Your Car Breaks Down
More Stories
-
Greensboro Police Officer Shot, 1 Other Injured…Feb 10, 2017, 5:18 p.m.
-
NC 4-Year-Old Dies After Being Run Over When She…Feb 10, 2017, 7:59 p.m.
-
Sheriff, Gun Expert Weigh Pros/Cons of Concealed…Feb 10, 2017, 8:39 p.m.