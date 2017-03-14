Bitter Cold Mornings Ahead for the Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- Bitter cold air and a biting wind will strike the Triad Wednesday and again on Thursday. The wind chill will reach the single digits, plunging us back into a winter freeze not seen since January.

Plan on morning low temperatures on Wednesday right around 20 degrees. This cold air will come with a gusty wind that will make it feel closer to 10 degrees at times. Some of us may even see wind chills in the single digits. You'll really want to bundle up tomorrow morning. Make sure to protect your pets as well.

High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will only reach right around 40 degrees, which is almost the same as our average low for this time of year.

Thursday morning will again be frigid with lows right around 20 degrees. After that, we'll start to slightly warm with highs in the 40s on Thursday and highs in the 50s on Friday.

