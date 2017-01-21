Body Found In Home Depot Parking Lot

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Greensboro police say someone found a body in the parking lot of Home Depot on Elm-Eugene Street around 1p.m. Saturday.
Police say the investigation is on-going. We'll let you know when they release more information.
