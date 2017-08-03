Bomb threat at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth

File photo: Aerial view of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (Photo: US Navy)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- A bomb threat was found Thursday morning at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth.

The threat was written on a wall inside a bathroom.

Officials were called at 7:50 a.m. to a complex that had work trailers after an employee found the threat. The building holding the trailers has been evacuated, and will remain evacuated until a security walkthrough of the building.

The NCIS was contacted.

These trailers are used for conducting training for shipyard employees.The impact to the shipyard is localized to a small area and work otherwise continues as normal. Today's events is not expected to have any impact on current shipyard availability.

No further information was released at this time.

This comes a day after JEB Little Creek-Fort Story was inundated with five bomb threats, as well as a sixth threat that was reported at Naval Station Norfolk. Also earlier in the week, a sailor on watch in Norfolk reported seeing a trespassing scuba diver near a pier. The sighting proved to be unfounded after a search.

