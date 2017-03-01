Burlington Police Focusing On Top 10 Crash Locations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFMY Breaking News
-
Giraffe Facts
-
Grant Gilmore's Tuesday Evening Forecast
-
2-year-old dies after being left in hot SUV
-
Deputy Shooting Suspect Remains in Hospital, Wife Returns Home
-
Giraffe watch is on a the world awaits the birth of a calf
-
Seven, Including Pregnant Woman, Arrested In Drug Bust
-
WATHC: Tornado sweeps through woman's backyard
-
Wrong card read, 'Moonlight' wins Oscar
-
Guilford Co. Deputy Shot
More Stories
-
Severe Storms Possible Wednesday Evening In The TriadFeb 28, 2017, 10:18 p.m.
-
LIVE RADAR | WFMY News 2 Storm CenterMar. 1, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Hail Pounds The Piedmont TriadMar. 1, 2017, 7:03 p.m.