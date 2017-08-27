Burlington Police arrest Kevin Lamont Graves for a shooting at a traffic stop. (Photo: Burlington Police Department)

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- A traffic stop led to a shooting investigation in Burlington.

It started Sunday morning at 2:02am while uniformed patrol officers with the Burlington Police Department were conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the parking lot of Family Fare.

During the traffic stop, multiple gunshots were fired from a vehicle at the intersection of Chapel Hill Road and Maple Avenue. Officers did not return fire. They then began following the vehicle to further their investigation into the gunfire.

The vehicle voluntarily pulled over near the intersection of Maple Avenue and Albany Street. During a search of the vehicle a stolen gun was located underneath the front right passenger's seat. That's where 29-years-old Kevin Lamont Graves was seated when the vehicle stopped.

Information obtained during the investigation led officers to conclude Grave possessed, and shot, the stolen gun.

Graves is being charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Discharge a Firearm in the City Limits, and Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer with a Firearm (No Injury). He received a $226,500.00 secured bond.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

