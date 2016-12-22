WFMY
Burlington Police Officers Help Retired Police Chief

Erica Stapleton, WFMY 11:29 PM. EST December 22, 2016

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Police officers in Burlington are going above and beyond the line of duty to help their retired police chief.

Former Chief Mike Williams was clearing his gutters of leaves when he fell from a ladder a few weeks ago and hurt himself.

Officers decided to pitch in, saying they're happy to help a man who's already done so much for them.

"I know the people that went with us out there truly enjoyed the opportunity to pay him back for the love and support and caring that he gave this organization and the people that work here," explains Captain Brett Taylor.

The squad plans to continue helping Williams through his recovery.

