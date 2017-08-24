Campus Violence Resource Center Opens At UNCG

GREENSBORO - The new Campus Violence Response Center hosted its grand opening Thursday at UNCG.

It's located on the Ground floor at Gove Student Health Services.

Anyone from the UNCG community impacted by sexual assault, harassment, or any kind of violence can use the center as a safe, and single point of access for services.

Murphie Chappell is the director at the new Campus Violence Response Center. She says the facility was created to give students a confidential space to know their reporting options at the university.

UNCG says the Campus Violence Response Center is the first of its kinds facility in the North Carolina State University System.

