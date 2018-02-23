Car hits security barrier at White House, driver apprehended

WASHINGTON - A female driver hit a security barrier near the White House on Friday. U.S. Secret Service says the driver has been apprehended.

The security barrier is located at 17th and E Streets. The Secret Service say the did not breach the security barrier of the White House complex.

UPDATE: The female driver of the vehicle was immediately apprehended by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 23, 2018

The driver was immediately apprehended by Secret Service and no law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident. No shots were fired, according to the Secret Service.

Traffic patterns near 17th and E have been affected by the incident.

