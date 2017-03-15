Carolina Panthers Re-Sign DT Kyle Love

(Photo: USA Today Sports Images)

Charlotte, NC--The Carolina Panthers have re-signed defensive tackle Kyle Love to a two-year contract, the team announced Wednesday.

In 2016, Love played in 10 games with one start for Carolina, recording 19 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Love signed with the Panthers as a free agent prior to the start of the 2014 postseason. He entered the NFL in 2010 as an undrafted free agent with New England, playing with the Patriots through 2012. He spent time with Kansas City and Jacksonville in 2013. For his career, Love has played in 68 regular season games with 28 starts and has produced 107 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one pass

