Cars Slide Across Icy Road in Asheboro, City Closes Road

ASHEBORO, N.C. – After four cars collided on an icy road, Asheboro Police asked the city to close Farmer Road.

“I mean, you could ice skate on it,” said Lorie Hill.

“It was a solid sheet of ice.”

Even still, people tried to drive down Farmer Road. Some didn't make it to far.

The first car to slide around the curve in front of Hill’s house was a white sedan. The driver couldn’t regain control and slid into an embankment. About 30 minutes later, a white SUV tried to make it down the road but ended up lodged against the sedan. Later in the evening, a grey sedan slid around the curve and into the back of the white sedan.

“And then about 10 p.m., the white car that's gone now, they came and added to it.”

Hill heard all 4 crashes from her house.

“It's crazy,” Hill said. “I mean, we kind of figured there would be one or two, maybe a knocked mailbox or something, but this is the worst I've seen it. We've never had this many in one pile.”

Police eventually had the city close the road. Around the corner on Old Farmer Road, there was another pileup.

“There were multiple cars that came around the curve up here and the curve is slanted like a race track so people were sliding into the ditch,” said one neighbor.

Using his back hoe, a neighbor pulled the cars out one by one.

“Probably about 8 or 10, something like that,” he said.

Old Farmer Road has been scraped and is now clear but when all the cars were sliding, it was covered in ice.

Officials blocked the road to prevent any more crashes.

“That was the correct decision because everybody was, even if it was a 4-wheel drive, it didn't matter, you have no traction on the ice.”

Farmer Road is still closed. Asheboro’s Assistant Police Chief says it will stay blocked until he thinks it's safe enough for cars to drive on.

